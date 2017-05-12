Moto X 2017 leak shows off dual-cameras, reveals massive 3800 mAh battery w/ Snapdragon 660

Motorola/Lenovo made an interesting move in 2016 by dropping the Moto X brand for the Moto Z, but as we’ve heard a few times now, there seems to be plans to bring back the X for 2017. Information on this new phone has been light, but today we’re getting new details and confirmation on some previous specs as well.

A leak out of China (via Reddit) provides a very brief video from what seems to be a Lenovo briefing where the company is presenting the new phone on-screen. From what can be seen, the phone has the previously leaked metal design with some sort of glossy finish and dual-camera system on the rear, as well as having a front-facing fingerprint sensor. According to the leaked materials, the phone also offers up IP68 dust/water resistance.

The same leak also provides some information outside of the video which was roughly translated to English by another Reddit user. It reveals that the Moto X 2017 will offer a 5.5-inch display with “3D Glass,” with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The real story here, though, is the battery life this phone is going to be able to provide.

The 3,800 mAh battery combined with the recently announced Snapdragon 660 processor should provide an excellent balance between battery life and performance, just like the Moto Z Play from last year. Personally, that alone gets me pretty excited about this phone.

It’s unclear when Motorola/Lenovo plan to release the Moto X 2017, but given what appears to be occurring in this leaked video, it feels pretty likely that the company is gearing up to launch it fairly soon…