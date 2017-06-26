Hit Silicon Valley app ‘Not Hotdog’ launches on Android, identifies hotdog-like food

After launching on iOS last month, image recognition app Not Hotdog is now available for Android in the Google Play Store. Aimed at food, specifically hotdogs, the app from SeeFood Technologies has already garnered rave reviews.

Nintendo Switch

The premise of Not Hotdog is remarkably simple with a matching interface that is also quite straightforward. The app opens to a camera view with a shutter button at the bottom, flash in the top-left corner, and file picker to the top-right. The latter allows users to import any image from their library.

After snapping or selecting, it will run an algorithm to determine whether the image is in fact a hotdog. The app makes use of bright green and red neon banners to announce the result. A share button can be used to broadcast the hotdog-or-not status with a link to the download the app.

Unfortunately, it does not include a screenshot of your result. Hopefully, this feature will arrive in a future update.

The app has already racked up 22 five-star review since it launched on Friday. When downloading, beware as there are already a number of knock-off apps.

Not Hotdog by SeeFood Technologies is available for download now on the Play Store and works with Android 4.3+ devices.