The Porsche Design Huawei Watch features a sleek design and high price

Pickings for new Android Wear-powered watches have been fairly slim this year, but one of the most notable options is currently the Huawei Watch 2. Announced at Mobile World Congress in February, the Watch 2 and Watch 2 Classic ditched the minimalistic design of the original in favor of a bulkier and fancier or sportier aesthetic (depending on which model you choose).

If the current Huawei Watch 2 designs aren’t catching your attention and you’d like to outfit your wrist with something truly special, Porsche Design just might have the wearable for you with its newly announced Porsche Design Huawei Watch.

The Porsche Design Huawei Watch is similar to previous Porsche Design Huawei and BlackBerry products, in the sense that it features a more exquisite design and higher price tag when compared to its non-Porsche counterparts.

With the Porsche Design Huawei Watch, customers will be able to get a tweaked version of the Huawei Watch 2 Classic that features a stainless steel casing and buckle, hybrid leather/rubber strap with red stitching, a speedometer bezel, and custom Porsche Design watch faces.

Like other Huawei Watch 2 models, the Porsche Design Huawei Watch also has GPS, a barometer, heart-rate sensor, 420 mAh battery, 4GB of storage, 768GB RAM, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 2100 processor, and Android Wear 2.0.

At this time, the Porsche Design Huawei Watch is only available in Europe and the United Kingdom with a price tag of €795 (around $925 USD).