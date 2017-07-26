Google launches new accelerator program for artificial intelligence, machine learning startups

After launching an artificial intelligence-focused venture capital fund earlier this month, Google is today announcing a new program that helps machine learning-centered startups by providing tuned mentorship and support.

The Launchpad Studio (via TechCrunch) is a part of the broader Google Launchpad Accelerator program that provides equity-free support, all-expense-paid training at the Googleplex, and access to Google engineers, resources, and mentors.

This latest program specifically provides resources and answers to problems that AI startups face, including not enough data and lack of product talent to complement technical skill.

To address this, Launchpad Studio offers prototyping assistance, specialized data sets, and simulation tools, in addition to the other resources that are a part of the program.

In contrast to the just launched Gradient Ventures, this program does not provide funding, only technical know-how. Meanwhile, Google’s latest VC fund also provides technical mentorship, in addition to access to a wider ranger of Googlers.

Launchpad Studio is based in San Francisco, with operations in New York and Tel Aviv. However, Google will also host events in Toronto, London, Bangalore and Singapore. Applications for the initial class are now open and will close on August 31st.

