Mystery Bluetooth LE device from Google shows up in FCC filing

Google products passing through the FCC are relatively rare occurrences, with months sometimes going by before new filings. Last week, a June filing was finally unredacted and revealed documents for a “Bluetooth(LE) Device.”

From the “Label format and location,” it appears that this device is relatively small and has room for a label that has a rectangular portrait shape. The FCC ID is located on the rear and towards the bottom.

It appears from the Test and RF exposure reports that Bluetooth is the main form of connectivity. Specifically, Bluetooth Low Energy which is frequently used to connect low-power accessories. Another hint to the nature of the device comes from the RF exposure report that notes the “user to antenna separation distance is <5mm.”

This suggests some sort of wearable or other near-body device and not a box or docking station that would usually operate much further away from users.

Another clue might come from the FCC ID itself. The only other device in Google’s history to start in “A” is the Nexus Wireless Charger released in 2013. In the FCC database, though, that product was clearly labeled as a “Wireless Charger,” so it’s unlikely that the most recent device is for power.

However, it could still be an accessory. Given the close range use case, a smartwatch is a possibility, though something like Bluetooth headphones might sense given how the upcoming Pixel devices will not have a 3.5mm headphone jack. Or it could be something else entirely. We don’t know.

In their FCC filing, Google requested a longer confidentiality period for documents that would better identify the product. The user manual, external photos, and test setup photos will not be published until early January of next year. Hopefully, we’ll learn more about that product before then.