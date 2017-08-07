Is the lack of an actual redesign on the Pixel 2 a non-starter for you? [Poll]

Last year when Google unveiled it two smartphones, many criticized the company for giving the Pixel and Pixel XL a safe and boring design that resembled previous HTC devices. This year, Google is expected to introduce successors to both handsets, but will only make small changes to the Pixel 2 while the XL 2 will see changes made to its whole design.

Does the lack of an actual redesign for the smaller Google Pixel make you less likely to purchase it?

UAG Samsung Galaxy S8 Cases

Two new photographs of the Google Pixel 2 leaked out today, and while they gave us our first hands-on look at the hardware, they didn’t show us anything we didn’t already know. If anything, the images confirmed that Google will be removing the headphone jack, changing the size of the camera window, decreasing the glass panel on the back of the device, and keeping most of the bezel around the display.

As we stated earlier when the photos leaked:

There’s not much left to learn about Google’s forthcoming Pixel and Pixel XL refresh. Between various leaks, rumors, and our ownreporting, it’s pretty clear that the Mountain View company is prepping a relatively minor refresh for the smaller of the two devices, and a more significant redesign for the larger XL model.

So, despite the lack of a real redesign and the removal of the headphone jack, would you still consider purchasing the smaller Google Pixel 2? Answer the poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: