YouTube on Android TV will pick up support for brand accounts ‘in the coming weeks’

Over the course of the past few weeks, Google has updated Android TV’s YouTube app with a massive redesign. For many, this new design was a major step backward, breaking crucial elements and ditching the previous perks of the older layout. One of the biggest complaints has been the lack of support for brand accounts. Now, Google is confirming that an update will soon fix that.

Quietly hidden within the Play Store changelog for the YouTube Android TV app, Google has confirmed that brand account support is currently in the works and will be coming to the app soon. It’s unclear if this also means multiple accounts will be supported, but it’s at least great to know that Google is actually listening to complaints and adjusting things accordingly.

Note: This current app is not compatible with Brand Accounts for the moment, but we are working to add this support in a follow on release in the coming weeks. Thanks for your patience.

Obviously, this is just the first step in fixing the mistakes with this new design. Users still want the ability to change video quality, but many just want a design more like what we previously had. Google’s “new” look is just a copy of its interface for every other TV device, and that’s a shame. Hopefully, the company will fix that around the time when Android O starts its rollout to Android TV this fall. In the meantime, you can easily roll back to Google’s previous versions.