Moto 360 Sport: Android Wear 2.0 is now rolling out to Motorola’s forgotten wearable

Considering how much of an odd place Android Wear is in at the moment, there’s a fair chance you don’t use Google’s wearable OS any longer. And, if you do, it’s even less likely that your watch of choice is the flop that was the Moto 360 Sport. However, if you are still holding out with Motorola’s failed attempt at a fitness-centric wearable, you’ll be pleased to know that the watch will soon be receiving an update to Android Wear 2.0…

Motorola recently published a support page for the Moto 360 Sport outlining the Android Wear 2.0 update and how to get it (via Android Police). The support page states that the 2.0 update is rolling out now, and although there isn’t an exact timeframe for when units will begin receiving the new software, expect it to hit the watch within the next couple of days.

Seeing as how Android Wear doesn’t differ that much at all from watch to watch, Wear 2.0 will work and function on the Moto 360 Sport as it does on other wearables rocking this upgrade. Because of this, owners of the 360 Sport can expect a redesigned app launcher, on-watch version of the Google Play Store, access to Google Assistant, reworked notifications, and more.

Although the Moto 360 Sport wasn’t officially available for purchase all that long, it does offer one of the better feature sets out there for fitness tracking activities — including a heart-rate sensor, built-in GPS, water resistance, and a fitness-focused design. You can still buy the Moto 360 Sport for a little less than $150 if you’re interested in giving it a shot. Although it wouldn’t be our first recommendation if you’re shopping for a new smartwatch, it is nice to see the device now rocking Android Wear 2.0 — albeit 6 months late.

