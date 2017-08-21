Would you buy a pair of Google Assistant-powered headphones? [Poll]

Before all of the excitement surrounding the announcement of Android Oreo, we tore down the latest Google application and found strings in the code that hinted that the mysterious “Bisto” device might actually be a pair of Assistant-powered headphones.

Would you purchase headphones from Google if they featured Assistant built-in?

UAG Cases

As Abner wrote earlier:

The latest beta of the Google app is rolling out today and it reveals a great deal of new information about “Bisto.” References to a new device type emerged with version 7.0 in April and only returned earlier this month to the app. With version 7.10, we now know much more about this device, including that Bisto in fact refers to headphones that run Google Assistant.

The idea of Google Assistant-powered headphones shouldn’t be too surprising of a product at this point. We have known for a while that Google’s “Project Aura” was once working on wireless headphones that worked via bone conduction. We also saw a mysterious device pass through the FCC earlier this month featuring Bluetooth LE.

Although the filing didn’t hint at what the device could be, we assumed it could plausibly be Bluetooth headphones as the upcoming Google Pixel 2 handset won’t feature a 3.5mm headphone jack.

So, would you purchase a pair of Google Assistant Bluetooth headphones? Answer the poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: