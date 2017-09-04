Latest Telegram update adds new sticker features and tracks mentions & replies

Popular messaging app Telegram received an update over the weekend that adds a couple of new sticker features, and provides an easy way to ensure you don’t miss any replies or mentions in group chats …

If your sticker collection has grown to the point where you lose track of the ones you want to use most often, you can now mark individual stickers as favorites. These will then be shown in the star section at the top of the sticker panel.

Groups with 100 or more members can now also choose an official sticker set accessible to everyone in the group without the need to add it to their own panels.

Speaking of large groups, if you find you’re missing replies and mentions, version 4.3 now has a tappable @ button inside each chat, with a counter. The counter clears when you’re all caught up.

When you want to choose friends to invite, those with multiple contacts already using the app now appear at the top. There are also number of smaller improvements

Twitch videos are now supported in the Telegram in-app player, so you can watch Twitch streams in Picture-in-Picture mode while chatting with your friends.

When on a Telegram voice call, you can now check the signal strength thanks to the new indicator.

When forwarding a message, you can long tap to select multiple recipients.

When viewing photos in Shared Media, you can go to the place in chat where the photo was posted.

If you have many new messages in many active chats, synchronization will happen much, much faster.

Note, though, that while Telegram started life as a serious privacy-focused tool, its security is now somewhat questionable. iMessage or WhatsApp is a better choice for sensitive discussions.

Telegram Messenger is a free download on Google Play.

