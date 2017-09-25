Google ATAP and Levi’s will launch their Jacquard-powered Trucker jacket Sept. 27th

Google ATAP first showed off the Jacquard fabric at Google I/O 2015, and at that time mentioned it was working with renowned San Francisco-based company Levi’s to produce some real products with the technology built-in. Now, more than two years later, the time has finally come. Google ATAP and Levi’s are launching their Trucker jacket with Jacquard built-in and it’ll be available on September 27th…

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

Apparently, “select shops” will have the jacket starting this Wednesday, and then it will launch more widely online sometime “next week” for those in the United States.

The news comes via a blog post on The Keyword:

The Levi’s® Commuter™ Trucker Jacket with Jacquard™ by Google is available for purchase Wednesday in select shops. Next week, it will be available in the US online at http://www.levi.com and at select Levi’s stores. We’re excited for Jacquard to be out in the world, and look forward to seeing how connectivity and interactivity can dress up the rest of your closet.

Update: Google has published the three locations where you’ll be able to get the Jacquard-powered Trucker jacket on Wednesday. They are: Fred Segal in LA, Kinfolk in Brooklyn, and Concepts in Cambridge.

Following the initial launch of ATAP’s Jacquard, which is basically a touch-sensitive, washable, durable pad that can be added directly to fabric for controlling devices, we got a big update on it at I/O 16. That was where the new Trucker jacket was first shown off and a release date for it was announced — Google said it would come in the fall of 2016 and would be launched more widely in the Spring of 2017. Obviously things fell behind a bit.

But Google made up for the delay by offering hands-on time with the Trucker jacket at SXSW 2017, where Ivan Poupyrev — the project’s lead — also took the stage and announced pricing. And that pricing is a bit higher than what you’d normally pay for a Levi’s Trucker jacket. This Jacquard-powered version, made specifically for those who commute by bike, will be available for $350. It works with Android and iOS.

For those unfamiliar with how this Jacquard jacket will work, head over and check out our hands-on from earlier this year. The Jacquard fabric on the sleeve of the jacket will essentially serve — in tandem with its companion app and the “Jacquard Tag” (which needs to be charged) — as an easy way to control things like music, calls, and more without taking your eyes off the road.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: