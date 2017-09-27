Google Finance’s ‘portfolio’ feature will be retired in mid-November

Google Finance is an easy place to keep track of the stock market, but one of its best features is soon to be retired. Google has recently revealed that the “My Portfolio” feature of Finance is being retired later this year.

This feature being retired comes as a part of Finance’s upcoming overall refresh. It’s still unclear what this refresh will include, but it seems likely that Material Design and other current Google design trends will be present.

As for the portfolio feature, though, it will be dropped from the service in mid-November (as spotted by Android Police). The new interface will still allow you to follow stocks, and it won’t remember any personalized information. So, if you were using the portfolio feature to keep track of your shares specifically, you’ll need to look into other options.

For now, you can download portfolio information directly from Google Finance into a spreadsheet file. From there, it’s pretty easy to migrate that information into other services.

