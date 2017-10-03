Which of tomorrow’s expected Google announcements are you most hyped for? [Poll]

Well, folks, we’re just a day away from Google’s October 4 event in which we expect the company to announce a whole slew of new products. This includes both products that we have seen leaked and several that are still just rumors.

What new Google products are you most excited for?

As with pretty much every tech announcement these days, we know almost everything about the products that should be announced. This is thanks to professional leakers, stuff showing up on websites early, and companies just publishing advertisements for the products a day or two early.

From all of these, we know a lot about the Pixel 2 and 2 XL, Home Mini, Daydream View, and Google’s premium Pixelbook. Other than these, we have heard rumblings of a premium Google Home called ‘Max‘ and Google’s own Assistant-powered headphones.

So, which Google product are most excited for? Do you plan to order anything as soon as they become available? Answer the poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

