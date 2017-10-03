Google app 7.13 reveals ‘Google Earphones,’ Commute settings for Assistant, more [APK Teardown]

The latest beta of the Google app is rolling out this morning and features a number of strings related to Assistant. Version 7.13 notes new features in the works for Assistant-enabled headphones, as well as what is possibly a new device: “Google Earphones.”

About APK Teardowns: In this ‘APK teardown,’ we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that was uploaded to the Play Store. When an app (or an APK, to be specific, in the case of Android apps) is decompiled, we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. With that in mind, read on.

‘Google Earphones’

Version 7.13 of the Google app might have revealed a pair of new Assistant-enabled headphones named “Google Earphones.” The name appears as part of a string describing a pairing screen. They are in line with recent rumors of Google-made Bluetooth headphones that have a neckbuds form factor with earbuds connected via a cord. Priced at $159, they might possibly launch at tomorrow’s event.

<string name=”magic_pairing_notification_title”>Google Earphones: %1$s</string>

Smart detection for Bisto

Meanwhile, there are several new strings related to Bisto — how the Assistant headphones are referred to in the Google app. A feature called “smart detection” allows music to automatically pause when the headphones are out of your ear.

<string name=”bisto_device_ohd_pref_summary”>Pause music when it is out of ear</string> <string name=”bisto_device_ohd_pref_title”>Smart detection</string> <string name=”bisto_device_open_source_licenses”>Open source licenses</string>

Google Assistant for Android TV

Given Android TV’s launch of Google Assistant last week, it now appears under the Devices list in Settings.

<string name=”assistant_settings_availability_android_tv”>TVs</string>

Google Assistant for Chromebooks

Following this weekend’s slip-up of Google Assistant for Chrome OS devices, the Google app notes that Chromebooks will also appear in the Devices list.

<string name=”assistant_settings_availability_chromebook”>Chromebooks</string>\

Set Commute preferences in Assistant

Assistant will add a new “Commute” setting that allows users to set how they travel: Bike, Car, Public transport. This setting is specifically used to provide directions “to places other than home & work”

<string name=”assistant_settings_commute_bike”>Bike</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_commute_bike_key”>COMMUTE Bike</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_commute_drive”>Drive a car</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_commute_drive_key”>COMMUTE Drive a car</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_commute_title”>Getting around</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_commute_transit”>Take public transport</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_commute_transit_key”>COMMUTE Take public transport</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_commute_travel_mode_header”>”How do you get to work most days? Your Assistant will use this setting for questions about your commute”</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_commute_walk”>Walk</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_commute_walk_key”>COMMUTE Walk</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_other_bike_key”>OTHER Bike</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_other_drive_key”>OTHER Drive a car</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_other_transit_key”>OTHER Take public transport</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_other_travel_mode_header”>”How do you usually get around? Your Assistant will use this setting when giving you directions to places other than home & work”</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_other_walk_key”>OTHER Walk</string>

Google Lens

There are several new strings for Google Lens that describe how it will work. Users can switch between the front and back camera to analyze images, with the app noting that “As soon as you open the camera, I send images continuously to Google.” The “unfreeze image” option is in-line with the interface we were able to activate last week.

<string name=”eyes_launcher_description”>Google Lens</string> <string name=”eyes_toggle_camera_description”>Toggle between front and back camera</string> <string name=”eyes_unfreeze_image_description”>Unfreeze image</string> <string name=”eyes_viewfinder_description”>Tap this area to activate Google Lens</string> <string name=”eyes_warm_welcome_privacy_text”>As soon as you open the camera, I send images continuously to Google.</string> <string name=”eyes_warm_welcome_welcome_text”>”Welcome! I’m here to help with whatever you see.”</string>

There is also a new animation related to Google Lens:

New “Customize” and “Manage searches” icon

Version 7.13 of the Google app has some aesthetic changes right off the bat. The Customize icon in the navigation drawer has switched to a new icon that matches the “Edit” button in Google Photos. Manage searches adopts a similar look.

New Assistant keyboard icon

The icon to open the keyboard is now much more abstract and less realistic.