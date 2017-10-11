October security patch OTA failing to install on some Pixel XL devices, Google investigating

Installation failures are a particularly common problem for the past several Pixel and Nexus OTAs. This month, some Pixel XL devices are encountering an issue with the latest October security patch.

Spotted by Android Police, several affected users have taken to the Pixel User Community to note the issue. The forum’s Community Manager began reaching out yesterday to take bug reports from troublesome devices.

As usual, the problem manifests as the progress bar on the update page reaching some percentage before failing and throwing up an “Installation problem” error in red. Tapping “Try again” repeats this process, but it ultimately fails again.

The last major installation failure occurred with the first Oreo OTA update in late August. The month before another bug prevented smaller Pixel owners from installing a security patch.

Sideloading the OTA will successfully install the patch, but in the meantime those who haven’t even seen the update might want to check their status in the Android Beta Program. As some users noticed, dis-enrolling will automatically push the latest update to your device.

If you need help sideloading, be sure to check out our how-to guide.

