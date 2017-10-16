Google personalizes Security Checkup, adds predictive phishing protection to Chrome

Back in September, Google revamped its data and privacy Dashboard with a simpler, mobile-friendly design. Google is continuing that work today with a more personal Security Checkup feature. Additionally, there are new phishing protections in Chrome.

“Personalized guidance” is the main focus of the revamped Security Checkup, with users no longer seeing the same generic and “passive checklist.” The new page features four sections: Third-party access, Recent security activity, Sign-in & recover, and Your Device.

The new Security Checkup will keep evolving as new threats arise—you can count on it to provide you with relevant, up-to-date security advice that you can use to keep your account safe.

Next to each is a green check mark or an exclamation point in either yellow or red — to denote the severity. The list is also now organized by threat levels, with the most pressing arranged higher.

Meanwhile, Google Chrome is adding predictive phishing protection, with a new warning if you enter your Google Account password into a suspected phishing site. Users will be encouraged to change that password, with warning prompts persisting and showing up on different browsers.

Safe Browsing has always scanned the web for these dangerous sites. But, if a phishing site is created and used for attack moments later, even the quickest scanners can’t warn people fast enough. From our years of experience detecting phishing sites, Safe Browsing’s insights can now enable us to make predictions about risks in real time.

At the moment, this technology is limited to Google Account passwords, but there are plans to expand the warning to any passwords saved in Chrome’s password manager. In the future, this feature might go live in other apps and browsers that take advantage of Safe Browsing.

