Google revamps its privacy and data Dashboard with simpler, mobile-friendly design

With the Google Dashboard, users can see data and information about the various Google services they use. Featuring useful stats, it also provides quick shortcuts to individual product settings. The interface is being redesigned today with a more mobile and touch-friendly design.

No longer a straight list (via The Verge), one of the first features that the new Dashboard highlights is a link to download your data via Google Takeout. Directly underneath is a list of Google services arranged in popularity rather than alphabetical order. Depending on the product, it notes such things as how many emails you have in Gmail or how many images have been uploaded to Photos.

Rather than show several metics about a product, the new Dashboard also lists the most important details, with a dropdown to see more stats, as well as other options and settings.

The most important part of this redesign is the mobile-friendly interface. In the past, smartphone viewers would be served the desktop interface, with small non-optimized icons and a lot of zooming in required. Given the mobile-centered nature of our world, this is a great move by Google.

This redesigned Dashboard goes hand-in-hand with the revamp of the My Accounts page two years ago. Google notes that a hundreds of million people have visited that site, while tens of millions have run a Privacy Checkup since 2015.

Google notes that the redesign will be rolling out “in the coming days.”

