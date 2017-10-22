Google Photos update adds new carousel share sheet, other sharing changes

While pet recognition may be the most notable feature that Google Photos rolled out earlier this week, version 3.7 of the Android app does include some other minor updates. Most notable is a redesigned Share sheet that is more compact.

Due to its built-in sharing feature, Google Photos never adopted the system Android Share sheet. The top of this custom sheet was similar to Direct Share, but there was also an added search bar to sift through contacts. Only below these items were the standard grid of icons to share an image or video through other installed apps.

These rows of icons made the Share panel quite tall and interfered with the app’s new photo picker that presented images in a carousel to allow for quick selection of multiple items right from this view.

With the new carousels for both contacts and apps, the main one for images is now larger and can better fill the screen. While the full list of apps are in the bottom carousel, the top row still features a “more” button as the last icon at the far right.

Besides adding pet groupings for naming cats or dogs, version 3.7 of Google Photos features another sharing-related change. When sharing directly, the initial share message now appears as the first comment in the album. Previously, this text would disappear after the invitation was accepted.

It appears that the carousels in the Share sheet are rolling out server-side as it is currently live in version 3.6 of the app. However, the latter two changes are listed in version 3.7’s release notes.

