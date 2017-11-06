November security patch adds color modes & burn-in protections to Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL

Earlier today, Google released the November security patch for its Nexus and Pixel devices. For the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL, this update contains fixes for the various screen issues, including more color modes and additional burn-in protections.

Due to Google opting for a “more natural and accurate rendition of colors,” the Pixel 2 display looks somewhat dull to most users. In response, Google promised that users would be given more color modes, including the ability to set a more saturated screen.

Under Display settings, the November patch adds a new Colors menu that lets users switch to Boosted, Natural, or Saturated.

Meanwhile, the dimmed navigation buttons first introduced with the Android 8.1 Developer Preview have made their way to the current stable version. After a few seconds of inactivity, the buttons will automatically dim to counter the burn-in/screen retention encountered at the bottom of the screen by various users.

Meanwhile, Google also promised that more apps, like Settings, would adopt a light navigation bar, while the max brightness on the Pixel 2 XL would be reduced by 50 nits to tackle the burn-in that some users are already facing. The latter change has already been implemented with Google noting that “Further enhancements will be included in our planned December software update.”

Non-screen related issues addressed in this update include a fix for the clicking sound heard on the Pixel 2.

Google has yet to release the factory or OTA image for the Pixel 2 XL, but several users this afternoon have received the 59.3 MB update. Both forms of Android 8.0 updates are already available for the smaller Pixel 2.

