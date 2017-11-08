How to backup your Google Allo chats

Allo, Google’s latest messaging application, allows users to send and receive digital messages over the internet. But, unfortunately, if you log out of your Allo account, all of those chats are entirely wiped from the phone and disappear forever. Thankfully, Google has made it possible for users to backup all of their important conversations to the cloud…

Open the Google Allo application on your smartphone Tap on the hamburger menu icon in the top left corner of the display Select Settings Tap on Chat Select Chat backup Toggle the switch next to Device backup. When enabled, you can choose to have the backup files stored on Google Drive rather than just your phone, change the backup frequency, decide what types of media to have backed up, and whether or not if the phone should only complete the backup process over Wi-Fi

