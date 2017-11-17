Google announces new Tokyo office to double presence in Japan, opening 2019

Google today announced that it plans to double the size of its team in Japan with a new office in Shibuya, Tokyo scheduled to open in 2019.

Today, I’m excited to announce the next phase of our long term investment and presence in Japan: a new office in Shibuya, Tokyo…Doubling our presence in Japan means growing our strong engineering teams here… We are working on some exciting ideas around the design of the new office that will let us open our doors to the community, and will share more details as plans progress.

As the company noted in a blog post announcing the project, Tokyo was the site of Google’s first office outside of the US and today it has a strong presence there with a number of local initiatives.

Today it also announced a new initiative for Japan through a collaboration with Google.org and Minna No Code that will see it “train thousands of teachers in computer science who will go on to teach more than two million Japanese students.” Google noted that the project is part of its long-term investment in the country and “in line with Japan’s plans to ensure that all Japanese students receive a computer science education by 2020.”

