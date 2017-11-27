Android 8.1 Developer Preview 2 rolling out w/ ‘near-final system images’ for Pixel, Nexus

After entering Developer Preview as a beta last month, Google today announced the second release of Android 8.1. “Near-final system images for final testing” are available today for the latest Pixel and Nexus devices and come ahead of next month’s public launch.

Nintendo Switch

Android 8.1 Oreo and API level 27 introduces a number of new features for developers, including a Neural networks API that allows for hardware acceleration of on-device machine learning. DP2 specifically activates the Pixel Visual Core which was absent for last month’s preview. This version also features the November security patch.

There are also notification behavior changes, new WallpaperColors API, and Programmatic Safe Browsing actions. For lower end devices there is a Shared memory API and Android Wear also gets a handful of new features. To learn more, read our post covering the new under-the-hood features in DP1.

Meanwhile, check out our updating gallery on all the visual and experience changes in Developer Preview 1 for Pixel and Nexus devices.

[Be sure to also view our latest updating gallery on all the tweaks in DP2.]

Those already enrolled in the Android Beta Program should receive an update notification shortly on their compatible Pixel or Nexus device.

Factory images for build OPP6.171019.012 can be flashed immediately for those who don’t want to wait for the Beta OTA. If you need help, check out our guides on how to flash a factory image or sign-up for the Android Beta Program.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: