BlackBerry Priv is officially dead as monthly security updates cease

BlackBerry got a fair bit of attention earlier this year with the reveal of the BlackBerry Keyone, but its first Android device — the Priv — didn’t garner nearly as much praise or attention. Now, two years after its release, the Priv is officially dead.

As per usual with Android flagships, the BlackBerry Priv shipped with a two-year update policy, and we’ve definitely surpassed that at this point. BlackBerry faithfully kept up with monthly security updates on the Priv from launch all the way down to these past couple of months, but now it’s all over.

When we introduced our first Android device more than 24 months ago, we committed to delivering 2 years of monthly software updates for the PRIV. True to our word, we fulfilled this commitment though in truth, the PRIV’s built-in security posture had little need for many of the updates we delivered in conjunction with partners such as Google and Qualcomm.

For those who do still own a Priv, BlackBerry isn’t totally abandoning the phone. The company will still work to provide critical updates when needed, warranties are still active, and the company is launching a trade-in program. Those with a Priv, BlackBerry 10, or BlackBerry OS device will be able to trade-in and upgrade to a BlackBerry Keyone or Motion at a discount.

