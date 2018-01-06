Google sets up camp at CES 2018 with swirly slides, Assistant monorail takeover, gumball machine [Gallery]

Since launching its latest wave of products back in October, Google has been going nuts with the number of advertisements on television, online, and in print for Assistant. Walking into Las Vegas for CES 2018, it’s clear that the search giant isn’t going to hold back on making sure everyone knows the phrase “Hey Google.”

Yesterday, Google shared that it would be setting up a giant “Playground” at CES 2018. What they didn’t mention was the fact that it would be placing ads literally everywhere around town to advertise the Google Assistant.

After flying into the McCarran International Airport, travelers are greeted with a giant “Hey Google” video ad. Underneath, the advertisement gives an example of pulling up photos from a previous trip to Las Vegas.

Around town, you are bombarded with the “Hey Google” phrase everywhere. You see them on billboards, taxi cabs, and even the city-wide monorail.

All of these pale in comparison when you actually make it to the Las Vegas Convention Center where Google’s giant booth is. This two-story building was still under construction when I walked by, but you can see a slide mounted to the side, screens that advertise the Assistant’s capabilities, and plenty of room for Google to showcase Assistant-powered devices.

Closer to the Convention Center, Google also set up some sort of gumball-looking machine. It isn’t entirely clear what Google will use this for, but one possibility is giving attendees free swag and maybe Google Home Minis.

