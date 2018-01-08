iHome’s iGV1 Assistant smart speaker is essentially a Google Home with an alarm clock

One growing trend with smart speakers is the addition of built-in displays to show the time and other alarms. Essentially replacing your analog bedside alarm clock, iHome is now the latest company at CES 2018 to offer such an integrated smart speaker.

Compared to offerings from Sony and Insignia, iHome’s iGV1 features an inspired design that liberally borrows from the original Google Home. This speaker has a gray fabric speaker grill on the bottom and a top white upper half. It is a dead ringer to Google’s design down to the color scheme, though it is shorter and has a flat top.

The time is displayed on the side of the device, along with any upcoming alarms. This display can conveniently be dimmed or shut all the way off, while the time is synced automatically over Wi-Fi.

Meanwhile, up top, there are several physical controls to adjust the volume, as well as an integrated snooze button. Other useful features include a USB port to charge other devices and Bluetooth pairing to stream audio over a local device, as well as through Google Cast.

The Google Assistant allows users to control various smart home appliances, play music through a variety of streaming services, and perform searches and other queries.

The iHome iGV1 is coming soon to retailers across the United States for $139.99.

