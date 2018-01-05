Google Assistant now supports over 1500 smart home devices from over 200 different brands

When Google Home launched, it was disappointing how few smart home devices it could control. However, a year later, the list has grown tremendously, and now, it’s expanded to over 1,500 different devices.

The best gifts for Android users

As pointed out by Android Police, the full list of devices and brands which work with Google Assistant has escalated quite a bit in the past few months. Thanks to these additions, Google has updated the list to say it now houses over 1,500 different smart home devices, and those devices come from over 200 different brands.

That’s incredible to say the least, especially given the time it has happened in. That growth isn’t slowing down either, as more and more smart home devices are picking up support, and even more are being released, especially as we approach CES.

If you want to check out the full, continually updated list, Google hosts it on its support forums.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: