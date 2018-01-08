JBL launches line of around-ear, on-ear, & in-ear headphones w/ Google Assistant

The first headphones with Google Assistant built-in launched last year from Bose and Google. At CES 2018, other companies are joining the fray with JBL launching a line of around-ear, on-ear, and in-ear headphones that feature Google’s smart assistant.

These three audio devices expand the form factors that Google Assistant is available in. The JBL Everest 310GA are the first on-ear headphones for Assistant, while the around-ear 710GA provides an alternative to the Bose QuietComfort 35 II and the 110GA to Google’s Pixel Buds. They all use Bluetooth 4.1 with a sensor in the ear cup to activate Google Assistant.

The $249.95 710GA headphones look like other around-ear options in the JBL lineup with thick padded ear cups and a foldable design that includes a hard carrying case. They will be available in Gunmetal and Mountain Silver color variants, and are $100 cheaper than the QuietComfort 35 II.

The 310GA drop down to 20 hours of battery life and appears to be less bulky in size. At $199.95, colors include Gunmetal, Mountain Silver, Copper Brown, and Rocky Purple.

Meanwhile, the in-ear 110GAs are quite affordable at $99.95 with 8 hours of battery life that trump the Pixel Buds and come in similar colors: Gunmetal, Mountain Silver, Steel Blue. They are more conventional in design with a standard control pill and hard buttons that should be easier to use than Google’s touch-sensitive solution.

All three headphones will be available this spring at select retailers and online.

