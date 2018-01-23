Netflix now works with Google Assistant’s Voice Match multi-user profiles

For some time now, Google has allowed users to connect streaming services to the Assistant to cast content using their phone or Google Home. At the same time, Google has been developing Voice Match so that the Home experience is individualized for each person in the household. Now, Google has combined these two features so that each person can cast Netflix content from their own profiles…

UAG Cases

Google recently updated its support page for linking video streaming accounts. Without any sort of announcement, the search giant added the below note, letting users know that Voice Match can now be used when streaming Netflix.

Note: For Netflix, if you have a personal profile on a Netflix account, you can link your personal profile and set up Voice Match to play content where you left off.

As you can see from the photos below, this new option is showing up right next to the link/unlink button. After everything is configured (learn how here), all you need to do is tap on Manage Profile. From there you can see which Netflix profile is linked to your Google Assistant account and change it to a different profile as needed.

Hopefully, as Google continues to partner with streaming services, we will see even more personalized control when casting content.

Via AndroidPolice

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: