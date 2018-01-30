001: No Huawei on Verizon, Google Photos 3.13, and VLC for Android | 9to5Google Daily

Today we’ve got Verizon reportedly dropping plans to carry Huawei devices due to political pressure, Google Photos 3.13 adds Motion Photos search filter and controls over promo notifications, and VLC for Android adds support for Chromecast in latest beta update.
Links:
- Razer Phone OTA delivers HDR, Dolby Digital Plus 5.1 audio on Netflix, January security patch
- Vivo’s Xplay7 may be the first Android smartphone with 10GB of RAM
- Verizon reportedly drops all plans to carry Huawei devices due to government pressure
- Google Play details 2017 protections against copycat, inappropriate, & malware Android apps
- Google Photos 3.13 adds Motion Photos search filter, controls over promo notifications
- How to set up your website & monitor its search traffic in Google Search Console
- Oreo beta update brings iPhone X-like navigation gestures to OnePlus 5T
- VLC for Android adds support for Chromecast and Samsung DeX in latest beta update
- Google launches Search ‘explainer’ series, previews planned Featured Snippets updates
