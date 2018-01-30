001: No Huawei on Verizon, Google Photos 3.13, and VLC for Android | 9to5Google Daily

- Jan. 30th 2018 3:01 pm PT

View Comments

Today we’ve got Verizon reportedly dropping plans to carry Huawei devices due to political pressure, Google Photos 3.13 adds Motion Photos search filter and controls over promo notifications, and VLC for Android adds support for Chromecast in latest beta update.

9to5Google Daily is available on Google PlayiTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

New episodes of 9to5Google Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in Google Play or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.

Host:

Links:

Feedback?

Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Google Play, Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!

Guides

9to5Google Daily

9to5Google Daily

9to5Google Daily is a recap podcast bringing you the latest in Google news and the top 9to5Google stories every Monday through Friday.
Podcast

Podcast

About the Author

Stephen Hall's favorite gear

15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar

15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar
Anker PowerCore 26800

Anker PowerCore 26800