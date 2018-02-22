How to apply for the Google I/O 2018 lottery

With Google I/O 2018 fast approaching, it’s now time to apply for a ticket if you want to attend the developer conference. Thankfully, the application process is straightforward, but it does require you to place a $1,150 (or $375 for academic) hold on your credit or debit card. Here’s how to apply…

Steps to entering the Google I/O 2018 lottery

Visit the Google I/O website Choose ticket type Enter personal information Enter payment information Wait (about a week)

1. Visit the Google I/O website

As Google’s puzzle game revealed to us late last month, applications for the company’s yearly developer conference are now open and will continue accepting applications through 5PM PT on February 27. If you want to enter for a ticket for yourself, make sure to head on over to google.com/io select the blue ‘Apply’ button at the top of your screen.

2. Choose ticket type

As with previous Google I/O conferences, you need to register for the event during the application process. This means that if you’re selected to receive a ticket, your credit card will automatically get charged the full $1,150 (or $375 if you’re applying as a student).

The first thing you’re going to need to do is to sign into the website with your Google Account. Note that you’re only permitted to apply once. Do not attempt to register with multiple Gmail addresses.

Next, you will need to select whether you’re applying for an academic ticket or for general admission. If you’re hoping for the reduced-price academic ticket, just remember that you need to be able to prove that you’re either an active full-time student or a teacher at the high school level or above. Also, remember that there are less academic tickets available, so the chances of getting selected for general admission entry is higher.

At this point, you will only have 30 minutes to complete the registration form.

3. Enter personal information

Now you will need to enter some personal including your legal name, address, gender, and diet restrictions. Additionally, during this step, you will need to provide information about your employer, your job title, what programming languages you use, and more. You’ll also need to upload a profile picture of yourself that’ll be placed on your badge at the event.

4. Enter payment information

The last step is to provide a form of payment. As I wrote above, at the time that you submit your application, Google will place a hold of $1,150 or $375 on your account. If you’re selected as a winner of a ticket, Google will automatically charge that full amount to your card. If you aren’t chosen, the hold will be lifted within several days of February 28.

With everything filled out, you can now submit your application. You should receive a confirmation email letting you know that everything was accepted.

5. Wait (about a week)

All you can do now is sit back and hope you get randomly selected in the Google I/O 2018 lottery. At any time before 5PM on February 27, you can cancel your application or edit your details from the I/O website. Google should begin emailing applicants on February 28 to let them know if they’re a lucky winner of a ticket.

If you have any questions, make sure to leave them in the comment section below or hit me up on Twitter. If there’s an issue with your application, you can email io18@google.com for help.

