9to5Toys Lunch Break: Ring Doorbell Pro $185, August Smart Lock $100, Monoprice 27-inch 4K Monitor $250, more

Ring Doorbell Pro $185, August Smart Lock $100, Monoprice 27-inch 4K Monitor $250
Echo Dot: $50
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Ring Doorbell Pro delivers 1080p feeds to your smartphone for $185 (Reg. up to $249)
Have Siri lock your doors w/ August’s 2nd Gen. Smart Lock for $100
Save $150 on Monoprice’s 27-inch 4K HDR Monitor, now down to $250 shipped
Apple’s 256GB 13-inch MacBook Air gets a $279 price drop, now $920
Apple’s new 27-inch iMac Pro w/ 5K display $500 off at B&H (Tax NY/NJ only)
Anker launches one of its biggest Amazon sales of 2018: USB-C, Alexa devices, Lightning cables, more
It’s back! Snag an Apple TV 4K 32GB w/ 3-mo. of DirecTV Now service: $105 shipped
Behind the Screens: Justin Duino’s custom PC blogging & gaming workspace
MORE NEW DEALS:
DODOcase now offering 20% off leather & canvas iPhone/iPad cases
Today only, score Epson’s WorkForce AiO Inkjet Printer for just $35 shipped (Reg. $50)
- Mutant Year Zero on PS4/Xbox One brings XCOM-style combat & talking ducks [Video]
- Harman Kardon takes on HomePod with new Alexa-packed Astra smart speaker
- GE’s Bluetooth Outdoor Smart Plug hits $24.50 with scheduling features, more
- J.Crew Factory updates your wardrobe w/ extra 40% off clearance: jeans, shirts from $8
- Light Phone 2 returns with 4G features, texting in the same minimalist design
- Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con now $290 shipped (Tax in GA/CA only)
- Get 25-hours of audio playback w/ Sennheiser’s HD 4.40 Bluetooth Headphones: $100 ($40 off)
- Marmot Past-Season Event: extra 20% off jackets, pants & more from $14
- Anova’s Bluetooth-enabled Sous Vide Cooker hits $102 shipped at Amazon
- Smartphone Accessories: Purebox Smartphone Car Mount $7 Prime shipped, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Earth 3D, LEGO Harry Potter, more
- Boost your Wi-Fi speeds w/ NETGEAR’s Nighthawk X8 802.11ac Router for $160 ($230)
- Sorel cuts up to 55% off select boots, accessories and apparel from $12
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Grand Theft Auto V $25, Monster Hunter World $48, more
- Samsung Galaxy S9/+ pre-orders: $100 off at Best Buy, student discounts
- Elmer’s Extra Strength Office Glue Sticks: 24-Pack from under $7 Prime shipped
- Capture Colors from the World Around You with the Nix Mini Color Sensor: $69 (Orig. $99)
- Joby’s Action Grip is an affordable way to upgrade your mobile video setup at $7 shipped
- Wigwam Men’s At Work 3-Pack Black Socks for $6 Prime shipped (Reg. $10)
- Amazon has $9 LED String Lights in today’s Gold Box (Reg. $15)
- Add a shredded foam reading pillow to your living room for $32, today only (20% off) =
- Fontmania iOS creativity app now FREE for first time in years (Reg. $5)
- Icewind Dale isometric RPG now 50% off on the App Store: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Dr. Panda Restaurant 2 for iOS now FREE for first time in years (Reg. $3)
- Nexomon action-RPG for iOS now down to just $1 (Reg. $3)
- Fowlst action-arcade game for iOS gets first price drop: $1 (50% off)
- Infinity Dungeon VIP for iOS is now available for FREE on the App Store (Reg. $1)
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
This iOS/Android-connected hula hoop tracks your workouts, calories and more
Brewie returns with its second generation iPhone-connected homebrew kit
- The iconic Commodore PET 2001 is back in this gorgeous one-off build [Gallery]
- Kylin M is a new gimbal stabilizer that works with DSLRs, smartphones, and action cameras
- Walmart releases four new private-label clothing lines for the entire family
- Microsoft unveils new Xbox One S Sea of Thieves Bundle ahead of launch next month
- SanDisk unveils the ‘world’s fastest UHS-I flash memory card’
- Switch out your winter bedding with these 5 spring linen essentials
- Sony takes wraps off its Xperia Ear Duo truly wireless earbuds, now available for preorder
- Canon finally enters the beginner 4K camera scene w/ EOS M50
- Colorware launches new NES-style Pro Controllers and Joy-Con for Nintendo Switch
- The Flyride personal watercraft puts you in the air, doing barrel rolls and more
- Ghostbusters looking to take on Pokémon Go w/ new AR title for iOS/Android
- Focus Project Y is an eBike after a cyclist’s own heart w/ traditional design & lightweight frame
- Amazon slated to open six more autonomous Go grocery stores in 2018, report says
- Nike unveils Epic React Flyknit running shoes with ‘incredibly soft’ soles, order now
- Here’s Pad & Quill’s gorgeous new leather iPad Pro case, available now at 10% off
- New iRig Keys I/O plug-in enables hardware control over GarageBand and Logic Pro X
- Sonic and PAC-MAN team up for epic iOS/Android crossover, available now
- Amazon is expanding once again, new Plants Store open with deals from $9
- Rocket League delivers the Batmobile and other DC characters in latest DLC
- Clarks Originals x Marvel release a limited-edition Black Panther sneaker
- At only $20 WyzeCam V2 is the most affordable smart security solution out there
- LEGO assembles awesome new kits from Star Wars, Harry Potter, more at Toy Fair New York
- If you like escape rooms, here’s one in a box you can play at home for $30
- GOOLOO turns to crowdfunding for its most powerful car jump starter yet
- Here’s the new 256-page hardcover Super Mario Encyclopedia