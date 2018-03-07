9to5Toys Last Call: Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones $170, Seagate 8TB Desktop HDD $140, NETGEAR 802.11ac Router $130, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Last Call Updates:

Save on DJI’s brand new Mavic Air with prices from $719 shipped (Reg. up to $999)

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones drop to $170 shipped (Reg. up to $299)

Pick up Apple Airpods + $30 Kohl’s Cash credit for $159 shipped

Keep your memories safe on this 8TB external hard drive for $140 shipped

NETGEAR’s Nighthawk 802.11ac Router has Tri-Band MU-MIMO, USB, more for $130

Behind the Screens: Haye Kesteloo’s content creation workspace for DroneDJ

MORE NEW DEALS:

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con for $280 shipped + 15% off eShop credit

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

Segway blends its miniLITE scooter with artificial intelligence in new Loomo personal assistant

Wacom debuts upgraded next generation Intuos drawing tablets aimed at beginners

LG unveils 2018 lineup of OLED TVs, including its most affordable model yet