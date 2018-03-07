9to5Toys Last Call: Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones $170, Seagate 8TB Desktop HDD $140, NETGEAR 802.11ac Router $130, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Last Call Updates:
Save on DJI’s brand new Mavic Air with prices from $719 shipped (Reg. up to $999)
- Logitech’s rarely-discounted K750 Solar Keyboard for Mac hits $40 shipped
- Add 4 extra powered USB 3.0 ports to your computer for $12 Prime shipped
- Add this 4-outlet & 4-USB port wall charger to your nightstand for $14 Prime shipped
- Score Logitech’s Multi-Device M590 Wireless Mouse for the lowest we’ve seen at $25 ($15 off)
- Samsung details upcoming QLED 4K TVs that blend right into your wall
- Start collecting the amazing PowerA Mario Kart Pins at 30% off: 8-Pack for $3.50
- The newest Dyson Air Purifier tells you exactly what it’s doing to improve your environment
- Budget-friendly workout picks for spring training under $50
- Amazon extends Prime benefits to Medicaid members for $6/month
- Waterpik Pro Water Flosser w/ teeth whitening drops to $76 shipped at Amazon
- Tascam 14W Powered Speaker Set for $50 (Reg. $100), today only
- GAP Friends & Family Sale takes 40% off sitewide + free delivery w/ this promo code
- Get things done with the Quartet 3-ft. Magnetic Dry Erase Board for $9 (Reg. $30+)
- Vineyard Vines Friends & Family Sale 25% off sitewide: dress shirts, pullovers & more
- Cuisinart’s 7-Speed Hand Blender drops to just $30 Prime shipped (Refurb, Orig. $60)
- LEGO’s Holiday Easter Egg Hunt Set has 145-pieces but no chocolate bunnies for $9
- Deep deals on MyProtein Impact Whey: 17-lbs. for $73 shipped (over $100 off)
- Vintorio Omni Edition Wine Aerator w/ lifetime warranty for $23.50 Prime shipped
- Get out your coloring books! 24-Count Fineliner Fiber-Tipped Pens just $6
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones drop to $170 shipped (Reg. up to $299)
Pick up Apple Airpods + $30 Kohl’s Cash credit for $159 shipped
Keep your memories safe on this 8TB external hard drive for $140 shipped
NETGEAR’s Nighthawk 802.11ac Router has Tri-Band MU-MIMO, USB, more for $130
Anker Amazon sale highlighted by $79 ZOLO Wireless Earphones, more from $10
Behind the Screens: Haye Kesteloo’s content creation workspace for DroneDJ
MORE NEW DEALS:
Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con for $280 shipped + 15% off eShop credit
- Grab a Dr. Meter Digital Luggage Scale w/ built-in tape measure for $6 Prime shipped
- Samsonite UBX Commuter Backpack has room for a 15-inch MacBook, more: $35 shipped
- Philips OneBlade plus two replacement blades for $33 at Amazon
- Keep your memories safe on this 8TB external hard drive for $140 shipped
- Gerber EVO Jr. Folding Serrated Edge Knife hits Amazon low at $8 Prime shipped
- Tommy Hilfiger knocks a rare extra 30% off all sale items: jeans, shirts, shoes & more
- Rare gift card deals: up to 20% off at Yankee Candle, Columbia, Groupon and more
- Perfumania Spring Sale offers up to 40% off top brands: Vince Camuto, Dolce & Gabbana, more
- Keep an eye on your home from afar w/ a 4-pack of Arlo cameras: $300 (Reg. up to $500)
- Smartphone Accessories: OLALA slide power bank w/ built-in Lightning cable for $27, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Galaxy of Pen & Paper, PetMoji, more
- Spin Master’s BB-8 responds to your voice, has motion sensors and more for $131 shipped
- Keep the house clean w/ this cordless, bagless handheld vacuum: $130 (Reg. $180)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Shadow of War $30, Destiny 2 $16, more
- Lucky Brand is taking up to 60% off sale styles including jeans, shirts, accessories, more
- Turtle Beach’s Stealth 700 wireless PS4 headset drops to $106 (Reg. $150)
- AmazonBasics Adjustable Jump Rope falls to under $2, an all-time low
- Nerf’s Modulus Regulator ensures victory for $30 shipped (Reg. $40)
- Stream music anywhere in your home with the Pioneer Elite 7.2-Ch. 4K Receiver for $285
- Oakley Men’s Silver Metal Sunglasses are a rare $40 (Reg. $90) + free delivery
- DEWALT Tough System Organizer + Tote & Tool Box at $77.50 for today only ($109+ value)
- Amazon has the Klipsch Play-Fi Bluetooth Speaker for $340 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $500)
- NETGEAR’s Nighthawk 802.11ac Router has Tri-Band MU-MIMO, USB, more for $130
- Stream anything you want with the Samsung 55-inch Curved Smart 4K Ultra HDTV for $1,500
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Segway blends its miniLITE scooter with artificial intelligence in new Loomo personal assistant
Wacom debuts upgraded next generation Intuos drawing tablets aimed at beginners
LG unveils 2018 lineup of OLED TVs, including its most affordable model yet
- Lululemon is partnering with the Canadian brand Roden Gray for an exclusive collection
- Amazon set to enter the world of banking, what perks could be in store?
- 8Bitdo has a new accessory that lets you use PS4 controllers on Switch, more
- The new Limited Edition Super Mario Encyclopedia has a trick up its sleeve
- Roland’s new TR-8S blends iconic drum sounds w/ custom samples [Video]
- Miley Cyrus x Converse Collection has unique Chuck Taylor styles from $45
- Light Phone 2 returns with 4G features, texting in the same minimalist design
- TUMI’s new Merge luggage collection arrives just in time for spring break
- Harman Kardon takes on HomePod with new Alexa-packed Astra smart speaker
- Mutant Year Zero on PS4/Xbox One brings XCOM-style combat & talking ducks [Video]
- This iOS/Android-connected hula hoop tracks your workouts, calories and more
- Brewie returns with its second generation iPhone-connected homebrew kit
- The iconic Commodore PET 2001 is back in this gorgeous one-off build [Gallery]
- Kylin M is a new gimbal stabilizer that works with DSLRs, smartphones, and action cameras
- Walmart releases four new private-label clothing lines for the entire family
- Microsoft unveils new Xbox One S Sea of Thieves Bundle ahead of launch next month
- SanDisk unveils the ‘world’s fastest UHS-I flash memory card’
- Switch out your winter bedding with these 5 spring linen essentials
- Sony takes wraps off its Xperia Ear Duo truly wireless earbuds, now available for preorder
- Canon finally enters the beginner 4K camera scene w/ EOS M50
- Colorware launches new NES-style Pro Controllers and Joy-Con for Nintendo Switch
- The Flyride personal watercraft puts you in the air, doing barrel rolls and more
- Ghostbusters looking to take on Pokémon Go w/ new AR title for iOS/Android
- Focus Project Y is an eBike after a cyclist’s own heart w/ traditional design & lightweight frame
- Amazon slated to open six more autonomous Go grocery stores in 2018, report says
- Nike unveils Epic React Flyknit running shoes with ‘incredibly soft’ soles, order now
- Here’s Pad & Quill’s gorgeous new leather iPad Pro case, available now at 10% off
- New iRig Keys I/O plug-in enables hardware control over GarageBand and Logic Pro X
- Sonic and PAC-MAN team up for epic iOS/Android crossover, available now
- Amazon is expanding once again, new Plants Store open with deals from $9
- Rocket League delivers the Batmobile and other DC characters in latest DLC
- Clarks Originals x Marvel release a limited-edition Black Panther sneaker
- At only $20 WyzeCam V2 is the most affordable smart security solution out there