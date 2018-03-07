Google drops support for Nexus 5X and 6P in Android P Preview, Pixel C also dropped

It feels like it was just yesterday that I dropped my Nexus 6P on the concrete getting out of my car. On that day in 2016, I put my Nexus 6P to rest — thankfully only for a few weeks before I got my Pixel. But after many deaths it has already endured, Nexus is dying yet again today. The latest major release of Android, Android P, will never be released on the platform.

Google has confirmed that, indeed, the lack of factory images for Android P Developer Preview 1 for the Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P is not a mistake. Those two phones will continue to receive security patches for a while, but will otherwise live on Android Oreo for the rest of their lives. Google has also confirmed the end of support for the Pixel C as well.

As we reported, today’s Android P Developer Preview 1 packs a plethora of features, most notably its notification revamp, increased app privacy & security, and notch support. There is also redesigned quick settings, Pixel Launcher updates, a vertical volume toolbar, a screenshot shortcut, and lots more. Check out our full roundup of features here.

That means, as of right now, the Android P preview is only available for Google Pixel, Google Pixel XL, Google Pixel 2, and Google Pixel 2 XL. You can head over and download those factory images here, and if you need help, we have a guide for that too.

