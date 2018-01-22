Google is handing out Moto X4’s to replace dying Nexus 5X units for Project Fi users

Remember the Nexus 5X? That was an excellent phone for a fair bit, and then it suddenly wasn’t thanks to failing components which eventually caused it to fly under the radar. For good reason, Google has long been handing out replacements for this device to frustrated owners, but it’s recently started doing so with the Moto X4.

The Nexus 5X was and still is one of a smallest phones to run on Google’s Project Fi network. For a while now, Google has been offering replacements for 5X owners suffering the dreaded bootlooping issue, but it was the same phone.

Once those devices ran out, Google started offering trade-ins to help cut the cost of a newer device, but with credits as low as $53, users weren’t too happy about that.

Now, as Android Police reports, Google seems to be offering the Android One variant of the Moto X4 as a replacement for these dying Nexus 5X units. The Project Fi-capable device is a pretty stellar replacement, and at $399, it matches up closely with what was spent on the 5X originally.

Users will still need to pay up if they want to add “Device Protection” ($69), but that’s a far better outcome compared to the horrid trade-in credits that were being offered up. If you’re a Nexus 5X owner on Project Fi suffering from bootloop issues, you should absolutely get in touch with Google about getting a Moto X4 to replace it.

