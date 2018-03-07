Here’s where to download Android P system images for Pixel, Pixel 2, Android Beta Program won’t arrive until next preview

Android P has gone official today, and if you were hoping to try it out, there’s some good news, and some bad news…

The good news is that, starting today, you can try out the very first Android P developer preview right on your very own device. As long as you own a Google Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, or Pixel 2 XL, Google already has system images available for download. For these four devices, you’ll need to manually sideload the update, and we’ve got a handy tutorial to help you do just that.

Getting the downloads for these devices is fairly simple, just head over to Google’s developer site or download the needed files at the link below.

The unfortunate thing is that Google won’t be making the Android Beta Program available for this preview. That program, if you’ll recall, allows users an easy way to install the preview as an OTA, but historically it’s not been available for the first preview. Google does say, however, that the next preview made available will offer that functionality.

