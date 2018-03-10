Alphabet Scoop 000: Android P release week, Galaxy S9 reviews, and Google at SXSW

This week, we talk all about Android P (mostly about software support for the notch), Samsung Galaxy S9 reviews, Motorola layoffs, a slew of app updates, SXSW, and much more.
- Here’s everything new in Android P Developer Preview 1 [Gallery]
- Samsung Galaxy S9 Review Roundup: One of last year’s best gets even better w/ a camera that rivals the Pixel
- Rumors of Motorola layoffs swirl as future of Moto Z line potentially in jeopardy [Updated]
- Google Assistant and Nest ads air at the 2018 Oscars [Video]
- Google Duo now lets you leave Snapchat-like voicemails on Android and iOS
- Google Lens is rolling out now to all Android devices, coming soon to iOS
- Facebook Messenger Lite gets a little less lite w/ new video calling feature
- You can now export the Pixel 2’s Motion Photos as GIFs with Google Photos
- Gmail for Android will soon match your inbox type on the web
- Google planning an Assistant ‘fun house’ for SXSW to showcase ‘voice-activated insanity’
- YouTube’s music service won’t launch in March, ‘never our plan’ to launch at SXSW
