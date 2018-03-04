Google Assistant and Nest ads air at the 2018 Oscars [Video]

Following a number of Google Assistant announcements at MWC 2018, the company tonight highlighted its smart assistant at the Oscars. The rather long ad showcased a variety of use cases where Assistant would be helpful, while Nest also advertised its upcoming smart Hello doorbell.

At 90 seconds, the Google clip aired about an hour into the 90th edition of the awards show and was fronted by musician (and Arthur look-alike) John Legend. Meanwhile, other star appearances, like Sia’s, were intercut with average users.

The ad showcased various hands-free capabilities like setting reminders, alarms, taking notes, and being able to reply to notifications. The latter showed Assistant in a car setting, while another example highlighted smart home capabilities like turning on the lights with your voice.

Interestingly, the video featured a new “Make Google do it” tagline throughout that ended with “Get the Google Assistant and make Google do it.” The TV version of the ad noted that it was available in various app stores. Google also posted a truncated 35 second version on Twitter after the television debut.

Two weeks ago, Google announced that Assistant would gain multilingual support and get a wider international launch in 2018, as well as deeper device integrations on Android. Meanwhile, Routines and Google Lens are also rolling out soon.

Meanwhile, Google Hardware also had a showing at the Oscars with Nest airing a shorter 30 second ad for its Hello smart doorbell. The socially conscious clip was posted to YouTube ahead of time on Friday.

