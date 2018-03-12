OnePlus 5T picks up Android 8.1 in beta w/ updated gestures and February security patch

The state of updates in the Android world seems to be getting worse and worse, but OnePlus is admittedly almost an exception. This week, OnePlus is rolling out a new beta update to its current flagship, the OnePlus 5T, with Android 8.1 in tow.

The best gifts for Android users

The number of Android flagships running Oreo at all is already slim, but those using Android 8.1 are even fewer. Obviously, you’ll need to be in beta to use this functionality on the OnePlus 5T or manually flash the update, but it’s good to see work in progress regardless. It’s also nice to see February’s security patch in tow, but March’s update would have been even better.

OnePlus has also sprinkled in a lot of bug fixes with this beta update, as well as a couple of new gestures. One is an upgrade to the full-screen gesture which has already been available on the OnePlus 5T for a while to better suit the 18:9 display. There’s also a new optional hardware gesture that can automatically pick up a phone call when you pick up the phone itself.

The full changelog is available below, and you can download this update manually from OnePlus, or if you’re already on the beta program, installing it via OTA.

Release notes Updated system to Android™ 8.1 Oreo™ Phone New auto pick up gesture Answer an incoming call by raising the phone

System General bug fixes and improvements

Added more clock styles for ambient display

Optimized full-screen gesture support

Updated Android security patch to 2018-02 Gaming mode Added new optimizations in gaming mode for immersive gaming experience including power saving and pausing adaptive brightness OnePlus Switch Added support to migrate application data, allowing you to switch between devices seamlessly

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: