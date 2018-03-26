Google quietly revamps Chromecast and Chromecast Ultra packaging to match Pixel 2

Google’s packaging changes year-by-year on its various products, but with the company’s Chromecast family, we haven’t seen a revamp in a fair bit. However, to line up with the Pixel 2 family and Pixelbook laptop, Google seems to have quietly revamped the packaging on its popular streamers.

This week at a local Best Buy, we noticed that both the Chromecast and Chromecast Ultra have both been appearing in new packaging. The contents inside haven’t changed at all, as you’ll still be getting the same power cable, power brick, and streamer itself in the box.

However, on the outside, there are some clear changes. The look here is clearly inspired by the packaging we saw debut on the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. The font of the device’s name has been swapped out, and the overall layout of the design has been adjusted slightly.

Icons from service providers are lined up along the bottom this time with simple icons rather than boxes along the right side of the box, and more providers are listed as well.

The back of the boxes have a fresh new color, just like the Pixel family, as well as descriptions of what each streamer does. The visual weight of the packaging is a bit odd, but it looks good overall if you ask me.

