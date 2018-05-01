The RED Hydrogen One’s launch has been delayed again

After RED first teased its Hydrogen One Android smartphone early last year, we’ve slowly learned more about the futuristic handset. Unfortunately, as what usually happens when a company tries to make a phone for the first time, the device has been delayed. Thankfully, that extra time will be spent including new features…

RED originally planned to have its smartphone with interchangeable camera lenses on the market in Q1 of this year. Later, the company bumped everything back to sometime this summer.

In a new series of forum posts on REDUSER, founder of RED, Jim Jannard, confirmed that the Hydrogen One has delayed until August. While this was first announced back in April, Jannard says the extra time is what allowed the company to include 4-View video capture out of the box.

Instead of just a single camera module that could be replaced with one that can capture 3D video, the phone will come with dual cameras around front and back. Using these, the phone will capture 4-View video which allows the user to look around and even behind objects that have shot with the camera. When the phone was first announced, that additional 3D video module’s captured content would have to be converted to 4-View.

Jannard also notes that the delayed launch will enable the company to release the Hydrogen One simultaneously on multiple carriers.

We should be getting a closer look at the Hydrogen One when RED shows off the handset in person at its Hollywood studios on May 19. Jannard states that the handset’s firmware and software will be updated more than any other handset on the market.

Via CNET

