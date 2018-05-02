Google Opinion Rewards to incorporate ‘Cross Media Panel’ research program, add incentives

With Google Opinion Rewards, users can earn Google Play credit by answering the occasional survey. Google is now expanding the program to include its other Cross Media Panel research program that has a similar rewards model, but more extensive data collection.

Nintendo Switch

The Cross Media Panel helps Google improve its products and develop new ones by gathering how “real-world people interact with the Internet and other media.” This is achieved through a series of specialized Android apps, browser extensions, and even dedicated hardware to monitor TV watching habits and your router.

By participating in Cross Media Panel, you can earn weekly rewards just for browsing the Internet and using your devices like you normally would and help Google improve the user experience across the Internet, along with the devices used to access it.

In an email today, Google announced that the “Cross Media Panel will become part of Google Opinion Rewards.” Set to merge “in a couple of weeks,” the apps and website will update with the new name and look, while Google will offer “more rewards.”

We’re going to make some changes to Google Opinion Rewards throughout the year that will give you more reward opportunities to earn rewards. Stay tuned for more information to come.

This second change suggests that Opinion Rewards might gain new features even for non-Cross Media Panel users. As is, the latter program offers rewards like gift cards that are more enticing than Google Play credit. The changes will start rolling out in late May, with the program currently not accepting new sign-ups.

Thanks tipster!

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: