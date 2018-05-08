Google Assistant adding Continued Conversation, Multiple Actions, & Pretty Please

At I/O 2018, Google is announcing a slew of new Assistant features. In addition to custom voices, Continued Conversation, Multiple Actions, and updated family features. These features are rolling out in the weeks and months.

Assistant now understands the “social dynamic of conversation” with Continued Conversation. This means that users don’t have to repeat “Hey Google” every time and allows for more natural back-and-forth conversations.

The Assistant will be able to understand when you’re talking to it versus someone else, and will respond accordingly. This feature has been one of our top requests and you’ll be able to turn on Continued Conversation in the coming weeks.

Multiple Actions allows Assistant to combine multiple requests in a phrase. This is a hard problem to solve and involves coordination reduction.

On the family front, Google is tacking how kids may be rude with smart assistant with a new mode called “Pretty Please.”Assistant can understand and encourage polite conversation. It aims to get kids to be polite with interactions and an extension of Family Link.

