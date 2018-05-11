‘Color Pop’ & other new Google Photos features rolling out now

During the I/O 2018 keynote, Google announced several new smart AI editing features coming soon to Photos. Not even 24 hours after the end of the conference, many of these new features appear to be rolling out.

First noticed by a user on Reddit, after updating to version 3.20 of Google Photos, the app automatically made the background of a photo black and white while not affecting the subject. Their “Color Pop” image can be seen below.

Since manually updating my Google Photos app, I, unfortunately, have not received a Color Pop image. What I did find instead was the new AI assistant that asked me if I would like to archive the item I was looking at. Better yet, the feature did an excellent job identifying the subject and asking if I wanted to archive a screenshot, document, receipt, and even a business card. Examples of these can be seen below.

With Color Pop and the archiving tool already showing up for some users, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the other smart editing tools start rolling out any time now.

If you don’t want to wait for the update to automatically come to your phone, you can download the latest version of Google Photos from APKMirror. Make sure you check out this Android Basics tutorial if you need help sideloading APKs.

