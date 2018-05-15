Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ finally, officially, support ARCore

Augmented reality technology has gotten much more popular over the past couple of years, and with the arrival of ARCore, it’s gotten a whole lot better on Android. Now, Samsung’s latest flagships finally offer support.

The best gifts for Android users

It was revealed back when Samsung first launched the S9 family that the two devices would offer support for Google’s ARCore platform, but it wasn’t available at launch. Samsung and Google were both fairly quiet about when the phones would add support.

Now, Google has updated its ARCore support page listing both the Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9+ with all major variants. This means that users will be able to download the ARCore app from Google Play on these devices.

Once installed, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ can take advantage of the various ARCore applications that have launched over the past few months. That includes apps like Just a Line, IKEA’s Place, and in-app features from Amazon or eBay.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: