070: Assistant on Sony cans, ‘Selfish Ledger’, new YouTube TV channels | 9to5Google Daily

Today we’ve got Assistant coming to a pair of Sony headphones, Google’s internal “Selfish Ledger” concept video leaks, and new channels added to YouTube TV.
- Pixel Buds-like Google Assistant integration arrives on Sony’s WH-1000XM2 and WI-1000X
- Google concept imagines adaptive ‘ledger’ that autonomously suggests ‘goals’ for users [Video]
- YouTube TV lineup now includes The Young Turks Network and Tastemade
- Google Assistant on Google Home can finally Cast and control Play Movies & TV
- Hey Google, where are the rest of those Google Home features from I/O?
