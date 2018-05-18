Alphabet Scoop 010: Creepy Google is creepy, I/O followup, Google One, more [Livestream]

This week, we talk all about the creepy Selfish Ledger concept video from within Google, followup on some stories from I/O, chat about the new Google One service, and talk YouTube Music.
Alphabet Scoop is available on Google Play, iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, and through our dedicated RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.
We’re going live at around 5ish PM ET, so stay tuned for the livestream below…
Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!
New episodes of Alphabet Scoop are recorded every Friday and published on Saturday mornings. Subscribe to our podcast in Google Play or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Hosts:
Links:
- Google concept imagines adaptive ‘ledger’ that autonomously suggests ‘goals’ for users
- Google’s Material Design grows up at I/O — here’s everything you need to know
- That obstruction removal feature in Google Photos probably isn’t coming any time soon
- ‘Color Pop’ & other new Google Photos features rolling out now
- More Google Photos ‘suggestions’ rolling out now w/ auto-brightness fix, rotation
- Hands-on: Google News keeps you updated on stories you care about w/ Google’s new Material theme [Video]
- Comment: Google Duplex isn’t the only thing announced at I/O that has societal implications
- ‘Google One’ simplifies cloud storage plans w/ family sharing, customer support, & freebies
- YouTube Music is Google’s new streaming service, ad-free video now $12/month Premium
- Report: Google Home sales are catching up w/ Alexa while Apple HomePod lags (far) behind
- OnePlus 6 goes official w/ new glass build, Snapdragon 845, available May 22nd for $529
- Google Pixel Buds add double-tap to skip, manual power on/off, & easy device switching
- Offline Gmail with support for search, archive, & compose is rolling out to the web
- AI-powered ‘Nudge’ respond reminders rolling out to the new Gmail
- Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ finally, officially, support ARCore
Feedback?
Drop us a line at gtips@9to5g.com. You can also soon rate us in Google Play, Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Pocket Casts to help more people discover the show!