Unlike many other Android manufacturers, OnePlus builds different system-wide theme options right in the device’s settings menu. Without digging too deep into the OnePlus 6’s theming options, here’s how to apply a basic dark or light theme as well as adjust its accent color.

How to apply a dark or light theme to the OnePlus 6

Settings

Display

Theme

Accent color

As always, the first step is to head into the Settings menu. To do this, pull down on the notification shade and tap on the gear icon. Next, find the Display option.

Here, under the System subheading, you will find a Theme menu. When you select this, you will be greeted by three options: Default, Light, and Dark. The default option looks similar to just about any Android phone’s color scheme, light offers much more white space and is brighter, and the dark option dims everything and makes the phone more comfortable to use at night.

Also under the System subheading is the Accent color menu. Here, you can choose from eight different colors that range from blue, orange, green, purple, and more. After you select one and hit OK, the minor text in some menus, the quick settings icons, and more will change to that color.

If you have any questions, make sure to leave them in the comment section below or hit me up on Twitter.

