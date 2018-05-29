Google Keep updated w/ new grid lines on Chrome OS for stylus users

Google Keep is one of the company’s most handy, yet underrated tools. Recently, the company quietly updated the Chrome OS version of Google Keep to better support stylus users.

The stylus is only getting more and more popular in the Chrome world, but many apps don’t do too great a job supporting that extra hardware. Google Keep is one of the best places to use a stylus on these machines, and as ChromeUnboxed points out, some extra features are now arriving to further enhance that experience.

Through a quiet update, Google has added three new options to the drawing mode within Keep which include different grid lines. You can choose between “Rules” which mimics a typical notebook, “Dots,” and also “Squares” which mimics grid paper. For those looking to take handwritten notes or draw on their machines, this should definitely prove helpful.

Chrome OS has evolved a lot in the past couple of years, and one of the biggest ways it has is with the arrival of improved touchscreen support. With that, many OEMs have been building stylus support into their machines, including Google’s top-of-the-line Pixelbook, the affordable Samsung Chromebook Plus, and even the new Acer Chromebook Tab 10. With that in mind, it’s great to see improved support like this coming from Google.

