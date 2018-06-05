Some users are seeing slow wake-up times on Pixel 2 XL after June OTA

Android’s June security patch began rolling out to Nexus and Pixel devices yesterday which was supposed to include improved Always On Display consistency and proximity sensor behavior. Now, after installing the patch, users are reporting delayed wake-up times on the Pixel 2 XL.

The problem has been added to Google’s issue tracker, with someone from the company already being assigned to look into the issue. According to comments, whenever users try to unlock the phone with the fingerprint sensor or the power button, it takes an extra second or two to wake-up the screen.

While we haven’t been able to test this out for ourselves, some are claiming that they no longer see the delay when they have the Always On Display option turned on. If you see these delays, you can check out our Android Basics tutorial on how to enable AOD if you want to see if that helps.

Android Police found several Reddit threads with users complaining about how long it takes to unlock their Pixel 2 XL after the June update. While most agree that their phones now take multiple seconds to fully open, one user is also complaining about worsened data coverage. No word on if this is affecting any other users.

Have you been experiencing any issues since updating to the June security patch? Let us know in the comment section below.

