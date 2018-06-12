Nokia 3.1 available for pre-order from Amazon for $159

The Nokia 5.1 passed through the FCC yesterday, making it clear that HMD Global would more than likely bring the budget-friendly device to the US. Now, the even more inexpensive Android One Nokia 3.1 is up for pre-order on Amazon.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

Below are the Nokia 3.1’s specs, as we reported when the phone was announced:

Running Android Oreo, it features a 5.2-inch 18:9 display. Specs-wise, it is powered an octa-core Mediatek processor with 2 or 3GB of RAM and 16 or 32GB of storage. The camera is getting an upgrade to 13-megapixel rear-facing camera and 8-megapixel front-facer with wide-angle lens. On the design-front, the Nokia 3.1 features a dual-anodized cut found on the company’s more premium phones.

The Amazon listing shows that the handset should begin shipping on July 2, a date that is in line with the Nokia 3.1’s announcement.

If you’re interested in picking up the Nokia 3.1, you can pre-order the black, blue, or white model from Amazon for $159.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: